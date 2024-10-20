Cromwell European REIT Shines with High GRESB Rating

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (SG:CWBU) has released an update.

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (CEREIT) has maintained its four-star GRESB rating for the second consecutive year, achieving 83 points, which is above both the global and peer group averages. The trust excelled with perfect scores in the ‘Social’ and near-perfect in ‘Governance’ aspects, showcasing its strong operational and reporting standards. This achievement highlights CEREIT’s commitment to high ESG benchmarks, appealing to investors focused on sustainable investing.

