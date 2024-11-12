News & Insights

Stocks

Croda International Reveals Senior Management Share Transactions

November 12, 2024 — 09:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Croda International (GB:CRDA) has released an update.

Croda International has disclosed recent share transactions by its senior management under the company’s Share Incentive Plan. The transactions involved purchasing ordinary shares at 3780p each, with matching shares awarded at the same rate. This move reflects the company’s strategic approach to align leadership interests with shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:CRDA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.