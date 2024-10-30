Crocs price target lowered to $150 from $155 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Crocs (CROX) to $150 from $155 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The stock has pulled back after the company’s Q3 results and guidance and its valuation looks attractive, though the firm is “not thrilled” with the Q4 outlook for sales in either segment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Loop’s concerns are magnified by the problems that the Hey Dude segment is facing as it laps easy comparisons, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CROX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.