News & Insights

Stocks
CROX

Crocs price target lowered to $125 from $164 at Barclays

October 29, 2024 — 02:25 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Crocs (CROX) to $125 from $164 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Q3 results beat expectations on sales, operating margin, and earnings per share, though despite the beat, the quarter did not flow through to fiscal 2024 EPS as guidance was narrowed for most metrics, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm noted that Q4 guidance came in “well below expectations” and weighed on the full year due to a tough macro backdrop and HEYDUDE taking longer to turn.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CROX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CROX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.