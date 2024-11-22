News & Insights

Stocks
CROX

Crocs initiated with a Buy at Needham

November 22, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Needham initiated coverage of Crocs (CROX) with a Buy rating and $116 price target The story “certainly isn’t clean,” but the firm thinks the stock has been overly punished in recent months with shares down almost 40% since mid-June, which results in a positively skewed risk/reward heading into 2025, the analyst tells investors. The firm struggles to envision the EPS erosion embedded in valuation, which implies earnings to be down about 20% next year, and is also encouraged by the company’s compelling talent investments this year, the analyst added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CROX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CROX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.