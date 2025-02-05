Crocs (CROX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Crocs (CROX) ending at $97, denoting a -0.29% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.39% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the footwear company had lost 12.41% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Crocs will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 13, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.28, marking a 11.63% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $963.03 million, indicating a 0.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Crocs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.71% lower. Crocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Crocs is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.62. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.13 for its industry.

One should further note that CROX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

