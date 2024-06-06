Crocs (CROX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Crocs (CROX) ending at $148.41, denoting a +0.27% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.09%.

Shares of the footwear company witnessed a gain of 9.3% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Crocs in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.51, showcasing a 2.23% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion, up 2.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.66 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.24% and +4.35%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Crocs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.67% higher. As of now, Crocs holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Crocs is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.69. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.38 for its industry.

One should further note that CROX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

