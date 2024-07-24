CRM Alert: Salesforce Stock Is a Quality AI Play Nearing an Attractive Price

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) stock is one of the greatest companies to purchase if you want to ride the artificial intelligence explosion. Thanks to its deliberate focus on growing its artificial intelligence and data capacity, CRM is key to digital transformation.

Powerful data management tools and artificial intelligence technologies, such as Copilot Studio, show a future-oriented strategy. Furthermore, the rapid change in data analytics and AI demands attention.

Salesforce is also improving its AI and data capacity through collaboration with IBM (NYSE:IBM). Acquisitions like Acumen Solutions improve additional AI, data analytics, and user interface capabilities. After a historic $27.7 billion, Slack is also integrating into the Salesforce ecosystem well.

Despite all of this, Salesforce is still trading at a fair value compared to rivals, mostly because of its unsatisfactory Q1 performance and the absence of quick commercialization of its generative AI technologies. Growth stocks are probably going to be severely punished in a high-rate environment for even a small mistake. Still, the shortfall in earnings provides a good opportunity for everyone wishing to buy Salesforce stock.

Salesforce’s New AI Features and Financial Performance

Salesforce’s Summer ’24 release has several new features and upgrades to boost productivity. Bring Your Own Large Language Model, vector libraries, and big Slack AI upgrades are key new features. These new concepts allow enterprises to quickly incorporate their chosen AI models, secure sensitive data with the Einstein Trust Layer, and optimize customer data management and exchanges with sophisticated AI capabilities. Salesforce intends to remain ahead of AI and data-driven technologies with this release. This makes it a smart tech investment.

Salesforce’s fourth-quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results were largely positive. It earned $1.47 per share, above the average forecast of $1.29. Sales were good, at $9.29 billion, somewhat more than expected. Success in its core business sectors drove an 11% increase over the prior year.

The earnings announcement was better than anticipated, but Salesforce’s shares plunged over 17% after the report dropped, largely because the business predicted first-quarter fiscal year 2025 revenues of $9.12 billion to $9.17 billion, which was lower than analysts anticipated.

Salesforce exceeded Q4 2024 sales and profit estimates. However, investors were anxious about the company’s projection for the next quarter, which lowered the share price. On the bright side, it opens up an attractive entry point for those looking to invest in Salesforce stock.

Excellent growth potential and distinctive product offerings define Salesforce’s premium character. Salesforce has been profitable in eight of the previous ten years, better than over 60% of companies in its peer group. Two of Salesforce’s biggest rivals, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), have P/E ratios of around 38x and 39x, respectively, which means the valuation of 45x is reasonable considering the competition. Based on a target price of $295, Salesforce stock has a 16% upside.

Strategic Alliances and Market Position

Salesforce and IBM will strengthen their strategic partnership by integrating Watson AI and Data Platform, providing consumers greater flexibility to combine AI and data-driven solutions and helping organizations make better choices in many areas.

Additionally, Salesforce’s $27.7 billion acquisition of Slack is starting to pay dividends after a tough integration period. Combining Slack with Salesforce’s CRM enhanced productivity, process simplicity, and user experience. GP Bullhound estimates Slack sales will be $4.22 billion globally by 2025, up from $390 million in 2019.

Also, Salesforce is adding additional ecosystem components without slowing down. Salesforce acquired AI-powered customer care and experience provider Airkit.ai last year.

The monitoring and commission management startup Spiff was acquired by Salesforce earlier this year. Salesforce’s Sales Performance Management package now integrates Spiff’s technology to regulate sales and ensure commission payments.

Salesforce is also in talks about buying Informatica (NYSE:INFA), a data integration platform. Informatica’s technologies could improve Salesforce’s Data Cloud, specifically data management and cooperation for AI operations and user data management.

Timing Your Salesforce Stock Purchase Is Key

Salesforce’s forward-looking attitude to AI makes you want to purchase its shares. Investors, meanwhile, are not biting right now.

But Salesforce has an amazing financial record, and it’s consistently improving its ecosystem. Although Salesforce stock has been down 8% over the previous six months, right now is an excellent opportunity to purchase.

