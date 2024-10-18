CRL Stock Gains From New Retrogenix Non-Human Protein Library Launch

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL recently launched its latest Retrogenix Non-Human Protein Library. This non-human protein library will help biopharmaceutical clients assess off-target binding to a non-human proteome to de-risk in vivo studies and aid in non-human species selection.

With the new Non-Human Protein Library, Charles River is building on the Retrogenix platform’s established technology to help clients ensure that they have the right models selected before beginning in vivo studies. This latest development is aimed at saving time and delivering safer, more effective drugs.

CRL’s Likely Stock Trend Following the News

Subsequent to the news, the share price of CRL moved north 1.4% to $197.78 yesterday. The company’s Retrogenix platform offers the industry’s largest library of human proteins overexpressed in human cells, with more than 6,500 human plasma membranes and secreted protein clones. The integration of the RetrogenixNon-Human Protein Library into the company’s drug discovery portfolio enhances the precision and effectiveness of lead candidate selection.

As Charles River continues to drive change in drug development, the latest development should help the company refine the use of research models while supporting the discovery of novel medicines. Henceforth, we expect market sentiment to remain positive around the announcement.

Charles River currently has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.64%.

About CRL’s Retrogenix Non-Human Protein Library

The new Non-Human Protein Library is developed in-house using the innovative and unique Retrogenix platform. It provides early insights into how therapeutics interact with non-human protein targets in vitro. These early insights are generated without the lead time and expense associated with ex vivo tissue or in vivo research model studies. With this, clients can conduct safety studies, clinical trials and IND applications with highly relevant data and increased confidence.

The biosynthetic non-human protein library is designed in silico. It incorporates important tenants of the 3Rs (Replacement, Reduction, and Refinement of research animals) by leveraging technological innovations to progress research responsibly.

More on CRL’s Technological Advancements

In addition to the Non-Human Protein Library, Charles River can screen observed human off-targets against any suitable non-human homologous proteins to help inform the next steps for client drug development. Off-target screening is an established part of the IND submission process. It is traditionally performed using tissue cross-reactivity studies.

Building on the imperative to deliver on the 3Rs, Charles River launched the Alternative Methods Advancement Project (“AMAP”) with a dedicated pursuit of scientific and technological innovation. The AMAP is a Charles River initiative dedicated to developing alternatives to reduce the use of animals in testing.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Industry Prospects Favor CRL

Per a Future Market Insights report, the alternative protein market is projected to reach $423 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate of 19% during 2023-2033. Key drivers of the market are the rising concern over the environmental impact of animal agriculture and ethical considerations regarding animal welfare.

CRL’s Recent Development

Charles River recently entered into an agreement with H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) — a Denmark-based global pharmaceutical company focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders. The collaboration will use Logica, an offering from Charles River and Valo Health, to advance Lundbeck’s research into critical brain diseases.

CRL’s Price Performance

In the past year, CRL’s shares have risen 6.9% compared with the industry’s 10.3% growth.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

CRL currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Boston Scientific BSX, DaVita DVA and Masimo MASI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Boston Scientific’s shares have gained 70.4% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings per share (EPS) have remained constant at $2.40 for 2024 and $2.71 for 2025 in the past 30 days. BSX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 7.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Estimates for DaVita’s 2024 EPS have remained constant at $9.99 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 103.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 39.2%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 24.2%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 4.9%.

Estimates for Masimo’s 2024 EPS have risen 0.3% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 80.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 26.2% growth. MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 4.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.7%.

