CRL Stock to Gain From Strategic Neuroscience Partnership With CEBINA

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL and CEBINA GmbH (Central European Biotech Incubator and Accelerator) have formed a strategic alliance under the DanubeNeuro acceleration program — an initiative focused on advancing groundbreaking academic research projects in the field of neurodegeneration, dementia and aging. The company’s extensive experience in neurotherapeutics will assist CEBINA in selecting and developing new product candidates.

Predicting CRL Stock’s Movement Following the Announcement

After the news release, shares of CRL rose 1.2% to $206.21 at the close of yesterday’s trading session. The latest development is expected to significantly boost the company’s Discovery Services business, a part of the Discovery and Safety Assessment (“DSA”) segment.

Recent advancements in genetics, pathology and biomarkers are speeding up the process of neuroscience drug discovery. Charles River is contributing to shaping neuroscience research, from providing deep translational expertise for preclinical models to novel drug discovery therapeutics, manufacturing and commercialization. We expect the market sentiment toward the stock to get a boost, driven by this development.

Impact of Charles River’s Participation in DanubeNeuro

With the trend of increasing lifespan, age-related conditions such as neurodegenerative disorders are becoming major and growing unmet medical needs worldwide, carrying significant and growing public health and societal implications. Given the urgent need for novel strategies and approaches to tackle complex diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, it is crucial to speed up the process of turning innovative academic ideas into viable drug development programs.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Launched by CEBINA earlier this year, DanubeNeuro identifies and develops pioneering research projects with the potential to create advanced drugs, diagnostic methods, disease biomarkers and imaging techniques for neurodegenerative diseases. CEBINA’s comprehensive selection process covers the key aspects of drug discovery and early-phase product development.

Projects selected for acceleration within DanubeNeuro will benefit from CEBINA’s experience from other acceleration programs, as well as Charles River’s knowledge and extensive expertise in drug discovery and development in the central nervous system field. DanubeNeuro is supported by a dedicated fund, Danube BioVentures. Together, Charles River and CEBINA will enhance this program’s potential to accelerate innovation in neurodegeneration.

Industry Prospects Benefiting CRL

According to Allied Market Research, the global neurodegenerative drugs market is forecasted to witness a compound annual rate of 7.5% through 2031 from a valuation of $36.28 billion in 2021. The rising prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease is fueling the demand for neurogenerative drugs. The growth of the market is likely to be driven by the high potential in untapped, emerging markets due to the availability of improved healthcare infrastructure and rising chronic disease rates.

Charles River’s Recent Developments

Earlier this month, Charles River and Insightec formed a five-year strategic partnership to integrate focused ultrasound for drug discovery and preclinical development of therapeutics in neuroscience. The collaboration will provide Charles River’s clients with access to a comprehensive global service and technology platform. Insightec’s novel low-frequency ultrasound platform non-invasively disrupts the blood-brain barrier, enabling drugs to be delivered to targeted brain areas.

CRL Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of the company have fallen 1.1% against the industry’s growth of 15.1%.

