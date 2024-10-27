Critical Resources Unveils Major Lithium Find at Mavis Lake

Critical Resources Ltd (AU:CRR) has released an update.

Critical Resources Ltd has announced a significant lithium discovery at its Mavis Lake Project in Ontario, Canada. A recent drill hole intersected high-grade spodumene-bearing pegmatite, indicating substantial potential for expanding the project’s Mineral Resource Estimate. This discovery paves the way for further exploration and resource growth, enhancing the project’s value.

For further insights into AU:CRR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.