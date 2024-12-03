Critical Resources Unveils High-Grade Silver Discoveries

Critical Resources Ltd (AU:CRR) has released an update.

Critical Resources Ltd has announced significant findings at its Halls Peak Project, with exceptionally high-grade silver values identified, including samples exceeding 3,780 grams per tonne. These discoveries, alongside promising antimony results, position the company to capitalize on mineral exploration opportunities in response toglobal marketdemands. Investors are eagerly watching as the company plans further exploration and drilling programs for 2025.

