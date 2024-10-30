News & Insights

Critical Resources Reports Promising Lithium Assay Results

Critical Resources Ltd (AU:CRR) has released an update.

Critical Resources Ltd has reported promising lithium assay results from its Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, with findings revealing high-grade lithium at various pegmatites. The company has also initiated a summer drill program targeting high-priority prospects and raised $1.2 million to support ongoing exploration activities. Additionally, Critical Resources is exploring strategic opportunities at its Halls Peak Project in New South Wales amid rising antimony prices.

