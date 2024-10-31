Critical Minerals Group Secures Funding for Vanadium Facility

Critical Minerals Group Ltd. (AU:CMG) has released an update.

Critical Minerals Group Ltd. (ASX:CMG) has secured a $2 million grant from the Queensland government to develop a vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility, boosting its ambitions in battery technology. Additionally, the company raised approximately $2.5 million through a fully underwritten entitlement offer to support its vanadium electrolyte business and related projects. This funding and strategic development position CMG as a promising player in the critical minerals sector, particularly in the burgeoning battery storage market.

