Critical Minerals Group Advances Vanadium Ventures with Strategic Milestones

Critical Minerals Group Ltd. (AU:CMG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Critical Minerals Group Ltd. (ASX:CMG) has made significant strides in the 2024 financial year, highlighted by a 96% upgrade to its Mineral Resource Estimate and the commencement of feasibility studies for its vanadium projects. The company aims to position itself as a leader in vanadium electrolyte manufacturing, supported by a $2 million grant from the Queensland Government. Moving forward, CMG is focused on developing its vanadium electrolyte facility in South-East Queensland and advancing its pilot plant testwork.
For further insights into AU:CMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘There’s More Room to Run,’ Says Top Analyst About MicroStrategy Stock
- ‘Time to Get Out,’ Says Goldman Sachs About Nio Stock
- ‘Expect Further Slowdown,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.