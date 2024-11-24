News & Insights

Critical Minerals Group Advances Vanadium Ventures with Strategic Milestones

November 24, 2024 — 09:47 pm EST

Critical Minerals Group Ltd. (AU:CMG) has released an update.

Critical Minerals Group Ltd. (ASX:CMG) has made significant strides in the 2024 financial year, highlighted by a 96% upgrade to its Mineral Resource Estimate and the commencement of feasibility studies for its vanadium projects. The company aims to position itself as a leader in vanadium electrolyte manufacturing, supported by a $2 million grant from the Queensland Government. Moving forward, CMG is focused on developing its vanadium electrolyte facility in South-East Queensland and advancing its pilot plant testwork.

