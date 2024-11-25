Critical Mineral Resources Expands Share Capital with Loan Conversion

Caerus Mineral Resources Plc (GB:CMRS) has released an update.
Critical Mineral Resources PLC has announced the conversion of a Convertible Loan Note into 3 million ordinary shares, with these shares set to be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s main market. This move increases the company’s total share capital, marking another step in their strategic expansion within the critical metals sector in Morocco. With the focus on essential commodities for the global economy, CMR is poised to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for electrification and clean energy resources.
