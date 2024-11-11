Critical Metals Plc Updates on Ore Deliveries and Financing

Critical Metals Plc (GB:CRTM) has released an update.

Critical Metals Plc has started delivering copper ore from its Molulu project in the DRC, with the first 40-tonne batch now at OM Metals for processing. The company has renegotiated its financial obligations, deferring payments on a $3 million loan facility until December 2024, while implementing cost-saving measures to preserve cash. Plans for a solar power unit are also in discussion to reduce operational costs and support future projects.

