News & Insights

Stocks

Critical Metals Plc Updates on Ore Deliveries and Financing

November 11, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Critical Metals Plc (GB:CRTM) has released an update.

Critical Metals Plc has started delivering copper ore from its Molulu project in the DRC, with the first 40-tonne batch now at OM Metals for processing. The company has renegotiated its financial obligations, deferring payments on a $3 million loan facility until December 2024, while implementing cost-saving measures to preserve cash. Plans for a solar power unit are also in discussion to reduce operational costs and support future projects.

For further insights into GB:CRTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.