Critical Metals discovers 147 PPM of Gallium at Tanbreez project

November 26, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Critical Metals (CRML) provided a project update for the Tanbreez Greenland Rare Earth Mine, one of the world’s largest rare earth assets located in Southern Greenland. In connection to the drilling, the Company has discovered one of the world’s highest concentrations of Gallium, an essential rare earth element for the production of computer chips and defense applications. Based on initial results obtained from Critical Metals Corp’s recent drilling program, four high-grade zones have now been identified on the site. These zones are expected to play a significant role in the Company’s strategy for optimizing its mining operations and increasing throughput .

