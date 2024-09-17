Critical Insights From Hologic Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $85.78, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.92% increase from the previous average price target of $85.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hologic. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $82.00 $82.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $92.00 $92.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $78.00 $76.00 Casey Woodring JP Morgan Raises Overweight $95.00 $91.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $82.00 $81.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $76.00 $78.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $87.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hologic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hologic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hologic's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Hologic: A Closer Look

Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in five segments: diagnostics (44% of total sales), breast health (38%), surgical (16%), and skeletal health (2%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (69%), followed by Europe (20%), Asia (8%), and other international markets (3%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Key Indicators: Hologic's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hologic's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hologic's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hologic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hologic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, Hologic adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

