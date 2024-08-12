Critical Insights From Hershey Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Hershey (NYSE:HSY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 10 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 1 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $198.23, along with a high estimate of $230.00 and a low estimate of $179.00. This current average has decreased by 3.07% from the previous average price target of $204.50.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hershey. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leah Jordan Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $185.00 - Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $205.00 $209.00 Ken Goldman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $188.00 $183.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $191.00 $192.00 Thomas Palmer Citigroup Raises Neutral $195.00 $188.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $192.00 $197.00 Thomas Palmer Citigroup Lowers Neutral $188.00 $204.00 Alexia Howard Bernstein Lowers Outperform $230.00 $237.00 Bryan Spillane B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $200.00 $210.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $179.00 $179.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $195.00 $205.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $204.00 $210.00 Taylor Conrad Argus Research Lowers Buy $225.00 $240.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Hershey

Hershey is a leading confectionery manufacturer in the us (around a $25 billion market), controlling around 36% of the domestic chocolate space (per Euromonitor). Beyond its namesake label, the firm's mix has expanded over the last 85 years and now consists of 100 brands, including Reese's, Kit Kat, Kisses, and Ice Breakers. Hershey's products are sold in about 80 countries, albeit with just a high-single-digit percentage of sales coming from markets outside the us, including Brazil, India, and Mexico. The firm has sought inorganic opportunities to extend its reach beyond its core confection business, adding Amplify Snack Brands and its Skinny Pop ready-to-eat popcorn to its mix, Pirate Brands, and Dot's Pretzels over the past few years.

A Deep Dive into Hershey's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Hershey faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -16.7% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hershey's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.46%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hershey's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Hershey's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.44. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

