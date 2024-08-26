Critical Insights From Dick's Sporting Goods Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) underwent analysis by 22 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 6 9 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Dick's Sporting Goods and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $239.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $280.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.59% increase from the previous average price target of $226.82.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Dick's Sporting Goods among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $225.00 $220.00 Will Gaertner Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $227.00 $230.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Hold $200.00 $230.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $230.00 $230.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $230.00 $220.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $247.00 $231.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $266.00 $224.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $211.00 $197.00 Will Gaertner Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $230.00 $210.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $220.00 $215.00 Warren Cheng Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $280.00 $240.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Hold $232.00 $215.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $256.00 $243.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Neutral $230.00 $210.00 Brian Nagel Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $270.00 $240.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $245.00 $235.00 Justin Kleber Baird Raises Neutral $235.00 $225.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $255.00 $245.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Neutral $230.00 $210.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $265.00 $250.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $225.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $245.00 $245.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dick's Sporting Goods. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Dick's Sporting Goods compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dick's Sporting Goods's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods retails athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment for sports. Dick's operates digital platforms, about 725 stores under its namesake brand (including outlet stores and House of Sport), and about 130 specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy and Public Lands nameplates. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Callaway Golf, and TaylorMade. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chairman and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

Dick's Sporting Goods's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Dick's Sporting Goods displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dick's Sporting Goods's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.12% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dick's Sporting Goods's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.38%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dick's Sporting Goods's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.9%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dick's Sporting Goods's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.6. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

