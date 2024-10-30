Critical Elements Lithium engages ICP Securities for market making serices

Critical Elements Lithium (CRECF) has engaged the services of ICP Securities to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSXV and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of $7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Corporation and ICP was signed with a start date of October 29, 2024, and is for four months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one month terms unless either party provides at least thirty days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future. ICP is an arm’s length party to the Corporation. ICP’s market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Corporation’s shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Corporation’s shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

