Critica Limited Confirms High-Grade Rare Earth Find

Critica Limited has reported that the recent drilling at its Jupiter Project in Western Australia confirmed strong continuity of high-grade rare earth mineralization. The company has engaged SRK Consulting to prepare a maiden Mineral Resource estimate, highlighting their confidence in Jupiter’s potential as a significant rare earth discovery. With secured funding through 2025, Critica is focused on advancing the Jupiter Project and the broader Brothers Project.

