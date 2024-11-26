News & Insights

Critica Limited Confirms High-Grade Rare Earth Find

November 26, 2024 — 07:29 pm EST

Venture Minerals Limited (AU:CRI) has released an update.

Critica Limited has reported that the recent drilling at its Jupiter Project in Western Australia confirmed strong continuity of high-grade rare earth mineralization. The company has engaged SRK Consulting to prepare a maiden Mineral Resource estimate, highlighting their confidence in Jupiter’s potential as a significant rare earth discovery. With secured funding through 2025, Critica is focused on advancing the Jupiter Project and the broader Brothers Project.

