Critica Limited Advances with New Focus and Funding

October 31, 2024 — 02:18 am EDT

Venture Minerals Limited (AU:CRI) has released an update.

Critica Limited has successfully raised $6.8 million and completed significant drilling activities at its Jupiter project, part of the Brothers rare earth initiative. The company has also changed its name to reflect a new focus on critical minerals, acquiring full ownership of the Brothers Project. This strategic move positions Critica well for future growth in the rare earth sector.

