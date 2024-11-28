News & Insights

Criterium Energy’s Promising Q3 2024 Performance

November 28, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

November 28, 2024

Criterium Energy (TSE:CEQ) has released an update.

Criterium Energy has reported promising Q3 2024 results, showcasing a significant increase in production and cash flow. The company achieved an operational milestone with its production reaching 1,000 barrels per day, fueled by successful workovers and premium pricing. Additionally, Criterium received approval for the development of the Southeast Mengoepeh gas field, marking a strategic advancement for the company.

