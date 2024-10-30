Criteo reports Q3 adjusted EPS 96c, consensus 83c

Reports Q3 revenue $459M, consensus $266.98M. “We are pleased to report another strong quarter with robust growth and solid progress across our strategic initiatives,” said Megan Clarken, CEO of Criteo (CRTO). “Our momentum is a testament to our team’s hard work and the trust our clients place in us. We remain focused on executing our plan to create the world’s leading Commerce Media Platform and drive shareholder value.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CRTO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.