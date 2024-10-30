News & Insights

Criteo reports Q3 adjusted EPS 96c, consensus 83c

October 30, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $459M, consensus $266.98M. “We are pleased to report another strong quarter with robust growth and solid progress across our strategic initiatives,” said Megan Clarken, CEO of Criteo (CRTO). “Our momentum is a testament to our team’s hard work and the trust our clients place in us. We remain focused on executing our plan to create the world’s leading Commerce Media Platform and drive shareholder value.”

