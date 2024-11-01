Crimson Wine Group Expands Board with New CEO

Crimson Wine Group ( (CWGL) ) has issued an announcement.

Crimson Wine Group has expanded its Board of Directors to include CEO Jennifer L. Locke, enhancing its leadership with her industry expertise and executive experience. This move, effective until the 2025 stockholder meeting, comes without additional fees or prior arrangements influencing her appointment.

