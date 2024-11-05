News & Insights

Stocks

Cricut Inc Reports Subscriber Growth Amid Revenue Decline

November 05, 2024 — 04:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cricut Inc ( (CRCT) ) has provided an announcement.

Cricut, Inc. reported a 5% increase in paid subscribers to over 2.8 million for Q3 2024, despite a 4% decline in revenue to $167.9 million compared to the previous year. The company maintained profitability with a net income of $11.5 million and enhanced its software platform to improve user experience. Cricut also announced a cash generation of $70 million and continued stock repurchases, while committing to long-term operating margin targets of 15-19%.

For a thorough assessment of CRCT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.