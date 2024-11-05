Cricut Inc Reports Subscriber Growth Amid Revenue Decline

Cricut Inc ( (CRCT) ) has provided an announcement.
Cricut, Inc. reported a 5% increase in paid subscribers to over 2.8 million for Q3 2024, despite a 4% decline in revenue to $167.9 million compared to the previous year. The company maintained profitability with a net income of $11.5 million and enhanced its software platform to improve user experience. Cricut also announced a cash generation of $70 million and continued stock repurchases, while committing to long-term operating margin targets of 15-19%.
