Is CRH's $8.5 Billion Arcosa Acquisition a Game Changer?

CRH plc. CRH has long been one of the largest beneficiaries of North America's infrastructure spending cycle. Now, its proposed $8.5 billion acquisition of Arcosa ACA could significantly strengthen that position. The all-cash deal would expand CRH's aggregates footprint, deepen its exposure to critical infrastructure markets and further reinforce its strategy of building a connected, infrastructure-focused portfolio. Upon completion, the acquisition would mark one of CRH's largest capital allocation moves and could become an important long-term growth driver.

Arcosa Strengthens CRH's Infrastructure Platform

Arcosa brings a high-quality portfolio of infrastructure assets that fit closely with CRH's existing operations. The acquisition adds 109 quarries and yards, nine asphalt plants, 19 terminals and roughly 35 million tons of annual aggregates shipments, strengthening CRH's leadership in the U.S. aggregates market. It also expands CRH's presence across several fast-growing metropolitan markets, including Texas, Arizona, Florida, New Jersey and Tennessee. Beyond construction materials, Arcosa's Engineered Structures business provides additional exposure to high-growth themes such as grid modernization, electrification and AI-driven data center construction. These businesses complement CRH's existing transportation, water and reindustrialization platforms.

Financial Benefits Could Support Long-Term Growth for CRH

CRH management expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings, margins and cash flow within the first 12 months after closing. CRH also projects approximately $175 million of annual run-rate cost synergies by the third year, driven by procurement efficiencies, operational improvements, self-supply benefits and lower administrative costs. Even after funding the acquisition, the company expects pro forma net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of approximately 2.4x, allowing it to maintain a strong investment-grade balance sheet while continuing its disciplined capital allocation strategy.

CRH's Fundamentals Remain Strong

The acquisition builds on an already solid operating backdrop. In first-quarter 2026, CRH reported 9% revenue growth to $7.4 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased 18% to $586 million, supported by disciplined pricing, acquisitions and improving operating efficiency. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 70 basis points, and management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $8.1-$8.5 billion, reflecting confidence in infrastructure demand despite macroeconomic uncertainty. Management also continues to see favorable trends in transportation, water infrastructure and reindustrialization spending.



Overall, the Arcosa acquisition appears to be more than just another bolt-on deal. It expands CRH's leadership in aggregates, increases exposure to attractive long-term infrastructure markets and offers meaningful synergy potential. While regulatory approvals and successful integration remain key execution risks, the transaction has the characteristics of a strategic acquisition that could enhance CRH's growth profile for years to come.

CRH's Price Performance

CRH shares have lost 10.8% year to date (YTD), underperforming its industry, broader Construction sector and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite, as shown below.

CRH Price Performance (YTD)



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From a valuation standpoint, CRH trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 17.69, below the industry’s average, as shown below.

CRH Valuation (P/E F12M)



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRH’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year increase of 6.3% and 13.2%, respectively.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CRH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL, Argan AGX and Comfort Systems USA FIX.



Sterling presently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.1%, on average. The stock has surged 204.6% YTD. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling’s 2026 sales indicates an increase of 59.2%, and the same for earnings implies an increase of 77.5% year over year.



Argan currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.5%, on average.



AGX stock has gained 152.2% YTD. The consensus estimate for AGX’s 2026 sales and EPS implies an increase of 38% and 29.4%, respectively, from a year ago.



Comfort Systems currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39.3%, on average.



FIX stock has surged 121.5% YTD. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIX’s 2026 sales and EPS implies an increase of 30.5% and 49.2%, respectively, from a year ago.

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Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Argan, Inc. (AGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRH PLC (CRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.