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CRH Promotes Aylwyn Bryan To CFO

May 13, 2026 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CRH plc (CRH), a provider of building materials, Wednesday announced that it has promoted the CFO of CRH's Americas Division Aylwyn Bryan to the role of Chief Financial Officer of CRH plc, effective May 12.

Bryan takes over from Nancy Buese who has stepped down from the company and will remain with CRH for a three-month period to support a smooth transition.

Aylwyn Bryan has also worked as the Head of Group Finance and Group Tax Director previously.

In pre-market activity, CRH shares were trading at $110.88, down 0.48% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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