News & Insights

Stocks
CRH

CRH plc Launches $300 Million Share Buyback Program

November 12, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has conducted a significant share buyback, acquiring over 11,000 of its own shares on the 11th of November, as part of a $300 million buyback program set to conclude by February 2025. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The shares were purchased on multiple trading venues at an average price of about $102, and will be cancelled to adjust the company’s share capital.

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.