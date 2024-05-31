CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Program

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of 62,000 of its ordinary shares on May 30, 2024, as part of a $300 million share buyback program set to continue until August 7, 2024. After the transaction, the company’s total issued share capital will consist of 685,201,095 ordinary shares, with an additional 41,191,833 shares held in treasury, which amounts to 5.671% of the total. These shares were bought through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and no voting rights are associated with the treasury-held shares.

