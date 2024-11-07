CRH continues share buyback program

CRH (CRH) announced that it has completed the latest phase of its share buyback program, returning a further $0.3B of cash to shareholders. Between August 8 and November 6, 3.4M ordinary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange were repurchased. This brings total cash returned to shareholders under our ongoing share buyback program to $8.2B since its commencement in May 2018. CRH also announced that it has entered into an arrangement with Mizuho Securities to repurchase ordinary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange on CRH’s behalf for an aggregate maximum consideration of up to $0.3B. The buyback will commence November 7 and will end no later than February 26, 2025. Mizuho will conduct the buyback on CRH’s behalf and will make trading decisions under the buyback independently of CRH in accordance with certain pre-set parameters. The maximum number of ordinary shares which may be acquired pursuant to the Buyback is 50M. The purpose of the buyback is to reduce the share capital of CRH.

