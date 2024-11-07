News & Insights

CRH announces additional $0.3B tranche of share repurchase program

November 07, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

On November 6, the latest tranche of the share buyback program was completed, bringing the year-to-date repurchases to $1.2B, including approximately four million shares repurchased in Q3 for a total consideration of $0.3B. The company is pleased to announce that it is commencing an additional $0.3B tranche to be completed no later than February 26, 2025.

