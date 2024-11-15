CRH acquires Dutra Materials, terms not disclosed

CRH (CRH) announced the acquisition of Dutra Materials in San Rafael, California. This acquisition expands CRH’s Americas Materials Solutions business and enhances its ability to provide integrated solutions to customers in northern California. Dutra Materials complements CRH’s Americas Materials Solutions business in the Western U.S., bringing additional strategic aggregate reserves and asphalt production capabilities to service the northern California construction market. “We are delighted to welcome Dutra Materials into the CRH family. Following our entry into the state of California earlier this year via the acquisitions of BoDean Company and Northgate Ready Mix, we are excited to expand our presence in California and further enhance our ability to provide integrated solutions to customers in this attractive market,” said Scott Parson, President, Americas Materials Solutions, CRH.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CRH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.