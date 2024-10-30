Crexendo says Codefest drew ‘record participation’

The company said, “Crexendo (CXDO) wrapped up its most successful Codefest to date as part of its annual User Group Meeting in Nashville, TN. The highly anticipated event saw unprecedented participation, with 16 groundbreaking entries from developers and partners showcasing innovative solutions built on Crexendo’s NetSapiens Platform open API framework, focused heavily on AI-driven advancements and enhanced collaboration tools. The Annual Codefest served as a powerful demonstration of how developers are pushing the boundaries of innovation, enabling partners to create transformative solutions that harness the full potential of AI and next-generation technology. These solutions not only shape how businesses communicate and collaborate but are also designed to adapt seamlessly to the rapidly evolving landscape of modern enterprise needs. With a focus on driving real-world impact, the Codefest highlighted the commitment of developers and partners alike to build tools that are both cutting-edge and highly responsive to the demands of today’s fast-paced, digital-first environment.”

