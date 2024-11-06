News & Insights

Crescita Therapeutics Sees Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

November 06, 2024 — 08:18 am EST

Crescita Therpeutc (TSE:CTX) has released an update.

Crescita Therapeutics reported a revenue increase of 18.5% in Q3 2024, driven by growth in its Skincare segment and higher licensing revenue. The company is also enhancing its manufacturing capabilities with new equipment and a long-term agreement with a major client, aiming to boost profitability and secure a new partner for Pliaglis in the U.S.

