Crescita Therapeutics Sees Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

Crescita Therpeutc (TSE:CTX) has released an update.

Crescita Therapeutics reported a revenue increase of 18.5% in Q3 2024, driven by growth in its Skincare segment and higher licensing revenue. The company is also enhancing its manufacturing capabilities with new equipment and a long-term agreement with a major client, aiming to boost profitability and secure a new partner for Pliaglis in the U.S.

For further insights into TSE:CTX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.