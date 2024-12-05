Crescent Energy price target raised to $18 from $16 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Crescent Energy (CRGY) to $18 from $16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company announced a $905M acquisition of Ridgemar Energy assets in the Central Eagle Ford that adds about 20 Mboepd of production and 140 complementary locations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The latest transaction continues to accretively boost the company’s presence in one of the premier U.S. plays, Truist notes, adding that Crescent was able to add the latest assets at less than 3-times expected EBITDA.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRGY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.