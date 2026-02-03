Crescent Biopharma (CBIO) Price Target Increased by 10.69% to 29.92

The average one-year price target for Crescent Biopharma (NasdaqCM:CBIO) has been revised to $29.92 / share. This is an increase of 10.69% from the prior estimate of $27.03 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 213.96% from the latest reported closing price of $9.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Biopharma. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 41.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBIO is 0.16%, an increase of 64.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.29% to 11,213K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairmount Funds Management holds 1,388K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 1,388K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,388K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 680K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 92.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBIO by 660.47% over the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 600K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares , representing an increase of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBIO by 35.33% over the last quarter.

