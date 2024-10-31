Creo Medical Reports Share Capital and Voting Rights

Creo Medical (GB:CREO) has released an update.

Creo Medical Group has reported its total issued share capital to be 412,148,979 ordinary shares, each carrying a single voting right. This announcement aids shareholders in understanding their voting power and compliance with financial regulations. Creo is recognized for its innovative minimally invasive electrosurgical devices that promise enhanced surgical precision and patient outcomes.

