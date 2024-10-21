Creo Medical Directors Boost Shareholdings Amid Fundraising

Creo Medical (GB:CREO) has released an update.

Creo Medical Group has announced that directors Kevin Crofton and Richard Rees have purchased additional shares following recent fundraising efforts, with transactions carried out at 24 pence per share. This move highlights the leadership’s confidence in the company’s growth prospects, potentially attracting the attention of investors in the stock market.

