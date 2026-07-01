Credo Technology Group (CRDO) Up 18.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO). Shares have added about 18.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Credo Technology Group due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Credo's Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat

Credo Technology reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.16, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 by 12.6%. GAAP diluted earnings rose to 88 cents from 20 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues surged 157% year over year to $437 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $430.1 million by 1.6%. The upside was driven by strong AI connectivity demand, with the top four end customers each contributing at least 10% of revenues.



Management said fourth-quarter revenues exceeded the company’s total fiscal 2025 revenues, highlighting the speed of the current AI infrastructure ramp. Fiscal 2026 revenues surpassed $1.3 billion, more than tripling year over year.



The company’s portfolio is positioned around high-speed copper and optical interconnects that help large AI clusters improve reliability, power efficiency and signal integrity. Management noted that connectivity has become a critical constraint as clusters scale from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of GPUs.



AECs remained a key growth engine. In addition to AEC, CRDO is now focusing on the IC portfolio (retimers and DSPs). The company expects mid-single-digit sequential growth in the first half of fiscal 2027, followed by a stronger second-half acceleration buoyed by its optical portfolio. Management projects more than $600 million in optical revenues, with ZeroFlap optics, silicon photonics PICs and optical DSPs each contributing more than $100 million. This is expected to support more than 80% year-over-year revenue growth for the full year.



The acquisition of Dust Photonics strengthens Credo’s high-speed optical connectivity portfolio with silicon photonics PIC technology. The deal adds advanced technology, including 800G and 1.6T solutions, and would aid in developing upcoming 3.2T solutions.

Margins Reflect Strong Operating Leverage

Non-GAAP gross profit was $298.4 million in the fourth quarter compared with $114.5 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded to 68.3% from 67.4% a year earlier.



Non-GAAP operating expenses increased to $81.7 million from $52 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase reflected continued investment in research and development. Non-GAAP operating income rose to $216.7 million from $62.5 million. Non-GAAP net margin reached 51.9% in the fiscal fourth quarter, underscoring the company’s ability to convert top-line growth into bottom-line profitability.



For fiscal 2026, the company reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 68.1%, improving by 310 basis points year over year, while operating margins expanded significantly to 47.8%.

Cash Flow Numbers

Cash flow from operations was a record $182.2 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $4.8 million, resulting in free cash flow of $177.5 million. Credo ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.4 billion, up from $431.3 million at the end of the year-ago period.

Outlook Points to Continued Expansion

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Credo expects revenues of $465-$475 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is projected between 67% and 69%, while non-GAAP operating expenses are expected in the range of $86-$90 million.



For fiscal 2027, management expects more than 80% year-over-year revenue growth. The company anticipates non-GAAP gross margin to remain broadly consistent with fiscal 2026 levels and non-GAAP operating expenses to rise approximately 50%, well below the expected revenue growth rate.



Four hyperscalers each contributed 10% or more of total revenues in the last reported quarter, with the top three customers representing 34%, 27% and 16% of revenues. Beyond the traditional hyperscalers, Credo is also seeing increasing demand from emerging Neocloud providers.



Credo continues to expect that three to four customers will account for more than 10% of revenues in the upcoming quarters.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 18.12% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Credo Technology Group has a nice Growth Score of B, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with an A. However, the stock has a score of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Credo Technology Group has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Credo Technology Group is part of the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Over the past month, Marvell Technology (MRVL), a stock from the same industry, has gained 2.4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended April 2026 more than a month ago.

Marvell reported revenues of $2.42 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +27.6%. EPS of $0.80 for the same period compares with $0.62 a year ago.

Marvell is expected to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +38.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.5%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Marvell. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.