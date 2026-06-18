Credo Technologies Accelerates AI—Its Stock Price Will Follow

Credo Technologies (NASDAQ: CRDO) is accelerating AI, and the impact is reflected in its stock price. The company’s pioneering work in zero-flap connectivity isn’t yet the standard but is quickly becoming the go-to solution for hyperscalers, enterprises, and AI factories.

Utilizing digital and optical solutions, embedding them into unified hardware, and complementing it with advanced Active Electric Cables and the software to support it all, Credo connects not only the GPUs within the servers and the servers and racks within the data center rooms, but the rooms of server racks and buildings of rooms, resolving a crippling issue for the industry. Flaps.

Flaps are when optical connections drop and reconnect. It’s not a new problem, but one with wide-ranging implications for AI.

Working at lightning-fast speeds, 800G to 1.6T, connectivity is critical. It takes 10’s of thousands of GPUs to train advanced models; a single flap can throw the system out of sync, leading to idle components, inefficient use, and waste. Controlling waste is critical, as AI is expensive. Zero-flap technology has been proven to use 50% less power than standard optics in data center clusters and to save up to $1,000 in upfront hardware costs. Additionally, AECs provide 10X greater reliability and 10X to 20X greater lifespan, so it’s easy to see why they are in high demand.

Credo Technologies Uptrend Gains Strength

Credo Technologies' stock price was in the midst of an uptrend earlier this year, suggesting a textbook trend-following entry point in late March. Centered on a MACD convergence, rising trading volume, and the fundamental story, the signal resulted in a massive upside; now, additional upside is indicated. MACD has converged yet again with the fresh highs, alongside improving trading volume, reflecting a market not only in an uptrend but also as strong as it's ever been and getting stronger.

In this scenario, CRDO’s stock price may correct, and the correction could be significant due to the magnitude of previous price swings. Still, such a correction would present a buying opportunity. As it stands, price action as of mid-June reflects potential for a peak, but the selling has yet to gain traction. The critical near-term support level is near $240, but a move to $215 or even lower is possible.

Analysts' trends are a factor in the stock price outlook. While consensus assumes the market is fairly valued as Q2 2026 nears its end, the trends are positive, including increasing coverage, firming sentiment, and an uptrend in price targets. The consensus of 18 analysts tracked by MarketBeat is a Moderate Buy, with an 89% Buy-side bias; coverage is nearly double on a trailing 12-month basis (TTM), and the price target is up nearly 3X year-over-year, with the high end pegged at $300. A move to $300 would be sufficient to set another all-time high.

Institutional trends also factor into the stock price rally, as they own 80% of the stock and have been aggressively accumulating. MarketBeat data reflects a $2-to-$1 pace on a TTM basis, with activity ramping into Q1 2026. The Q1 balance is far more aggressive, ramping to over $3 bought for each $1 sold, and held strong into Q2. Although the net amount of institutional activity fell, the balance remains bullish at a $2.2-to-$1 pace, sufficient to limit downside risk as the quarter progresses.

Credo Has Catalysts to Drive Price Action This Year

Credo’s most visible stock price catalyst is its upcoming fiscal Q1 2027 earnings release, scheduled for early September. Consensus forecasts another triple-digit revenue gain, and outperformance is likely. Nearly 80% of revenue and earnings revisions have been upward, forecasting results in the high-end range. More importantly, this company is already profitable and expected to experience margin improvement linked to revenue leverage. Consensus pegs earnings per share growth will come in over 120%, about 1,200 basis points higher than revenue growth.

Reasons to believe Credo Technologies will outperform its estimates, potentially exceeding the high end of the range, include surging demand for GPUs and AI capacity, new product/revenue engines, and exceptional margins. Scaling revenue resulted in significant improvements in prior quarters and is likely to have continued into fiscal Q4. Other catalysts include results or news from hyperscalers affirming that the data center outlook continues to grow.

The biggest risks are customer concentration and valuation; however, customers include major hyperscalers that continue to ramp up AI spending, and the valuation reflects growth. In this light, Credo is shifting from an emerging-tech story to an execution story, and the company appears to be executing well.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.