Credit Clear Limited Sees Shift in Substantial Holder Interests

Credit Clear Limited (AU:CCR) has released an update.

Credit Clear Limited has experienced a change in the interest of a substantial holder as of October 22, 2024. Andrew Smith, holding a significant portion of shares, now has a new relevant interest under the Corporations Act in shares held by ASJS & Associates Pty Ltd. This shift in voting power could influence the company’s future decisions and is noteworthy for investors keeping an eye on Credit Clear’s stock movements.

For further insights into AU:CCR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.