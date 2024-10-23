News & Insights

Stocks

Credit Clear Limited Sees Shift in Substantial Holder Interests

October 23, 2024 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Credit Clear Limited (AU:CCR) has released an update.

Credit Clear Limited has experienced a change in the interest of a substantial holder as of October 22, 2024. Andrew Smith, holding a significant portion of shares, now has a new relevant interest under the Corporations Act in shares held by ASJS & Associates Pty Ltd. This shift in voting power could influence the company’s future decisions and is noteworthy for investors keeping an eye on Credit Clear’s stock movements.

For further insights into AU:CCR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.