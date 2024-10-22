News & Insights

Credit Clear Limited Director Adjusts Shareholding

October 22, 2024 — 04:18 am EDT

Credit Clear Limited (AU:CCR) has released an update.

Credit Clear Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Andrew Smith, who has disposed of 3,125,000 ordinary shares through off-market trades. The transaction, completed at $0.32 per share, leaves Smith with 286,519 direct shares and 21,318,328 indirect shares, alongside existing options. This move highlights a significant reshuffling in the director’s investment portfolio, which could interest those monitoring stockholder dynamics within the company.

