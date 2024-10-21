Credit Clear Limited Announces 2024 AGM Details

Credit Clear Limited (AU:CCR) has released an update.

Credit Clear Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held on November 22 at its Alexandria, NSW office. This event will be a physical-only meeting, highlighting the company’s focus on in-person engagement with shareholders. Key agenda items include the presentation of the Annual Report and several director elections and approvals.

