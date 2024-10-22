News & Insights

Credit Clear Director Expands Stake with Major Share Purchase

October 22, 2024

Credit Clear Limited (AU:CCR) has released an update.

Credit Clear Limited’s director, Hugh Robertson, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring an additional 800,000 ordinary shares, raising his total holdings to over 8.2 million shares. This on-market transaction was completed at a price of $0.32 per share, highlighting a significant vote of confidence in the company’s future prospects.

