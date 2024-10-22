Credit Clear Director Expands Stake with Major Share Purchase

Credit Clear Limited (AU:CCR) has released an update.

Credit Clear Limited’s director, Hugh Robertson, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring an additional 800,000 ordinary shares, raising his total holdings to over 8.2 million shares. This on-market transaction was completed at a price of $0.32 per share, highlighting a significant vote of confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:CCR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.