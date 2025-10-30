Credit Acceptance Corp. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $108.2 million, or $9.43 per share. This compares with $78.8 million, or $6.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Credit Acceptance Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $117.9 million or $10.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $582.4 million from $550.3 million last year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

