Creative Medical Technology Issues 2026 Mid-Year Update; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, issued a mid-year update from its President and CEO, Timothy Warbington.

Creative Medical focuses on developing regenerative medicine therapies derived from adult and perinatal stem cell technologies, and CELZ-201 (Olastrocel) is the company's lead clinical asset in development for chronic lower back pain. The company is currently advancing CELZ-201 toward Phase 3 readiness in chronic lower back pain.

The company's other core programs include Ultrasome Knee Osteoarthritis(OA) program and CELZ-Biodefense Platform.

The near-term milestones for Olastrocel, Ultrasome OA studies and CELZ-Biodefense Toxic Exposure Atlas highlighted by the company include,

-Complete enrollment of the expanded ADAPT cohort and to generate long-term follow-up data for Olastrocel.

-To interact with regulatory authorities to align on Phase 3 planning for chronic lower back pain.

-Initiation and readout of next-stage Ultrasome studies in osteoarthritis of the knee.

-Demonstration of initial AI-derived insights and partnership interest related to the CELZ-Biodefense Toxic Exposure Atlas, which is a regulator-approved burn pit program and AI-enabled to generate integrated datasets for toxic exposure, supporting future drug, biologic, biotherapeutic, and regenerative therapy discovery.

CELZ has traded between $0.79 and $ 6.25 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $1.45.

CELZ is currently down 11.72% at $1.28.

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