Creative Medical Technology Advances Project PHOENIX Into National Wide AI-Driven Data Collection

(RTTNews) - Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) has advanced Project PHOENIX into a nationwide virtual data-collection phase, marking the next operational milestone for its regulatory-approved, AI-driven registry designed to support U.S. veterans exposed to burn pits and toxic environmental hazards.

Project PHOENIX is part of the company's broader CELZ-Biodefense Regenerative BioDefense Initiative, which aims to better understand the health impact of toxic exposures and support future therapeutic development for affected veterans.

Background: Burn Pit and Toxic Exposure Risks

Many U.S. veterans have been exposed to burn pits and other environmental hazards during military service. These exposures can lead to long-term respiratory, immune and systemic health issues.

Project PHOENIX was created to build a structured, AI-enabled registry capable of collecting and analyzing large-scale data from this population.

Program Moves Into Nationwide Virtual Enrollment

Following earlier regulatory clearance for its BioDefense Veterans Initiative and Burn Pit Initiative, the program has now moved from formation into nationwide virtual participant onboarding, longitudinal data collection and AI-enabled interpretation.

The platform is designed to support at least 1,000 veterans across the United States, with the ability to scale to additional military and civilian populations in the future.

Veterans can participate from anywhere through a mobile-app data-collection system that captures exposure history, symptoms, patient-reported outcomes, and long-term health information.

When in-person data or biospecimen collection is required, field-capable teams can coordinate locally with participants, reducing the need for travel to research sites.

CELZ-Biodefense Toxic Exposure Atlas

The program also incorporates the company's Toxic Exposure Atlas, a proprietary data engine intended to support AI-driven discovery of drugs, biologics, biotherapeutics, and regenerative therapies targeting toxic-exposure-related conditions.

Company Statement

"Regulatory approval allowed us to move forward; nationwide virtual execution is what allows us to scale," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings.

He added that Project PHOENIX is designed to "meet veterans where they are" through mobile engagement, field logistics, and AI-driven data interpretation, while building a proprietary data engine to help define the molecular consequences of toxic exposure and guide future therapeutic development.

CELZ has traded between $1.50 and $6.25 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $2.26, down 5.08%.

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